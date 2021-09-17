Advertisement

Amber Alert: 6-year-old missing in Texas

Officials in Texas issued an Amber Alert for Amari Baylor, 6, of Pearland.
Officials in Texas issued an Amber Alert for Amari Baylor, 6, of Pearland.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARLAND, Texas (Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a 6-year-old boy who is missing.

Amari Baylor was described as 4-foot-6 and 60 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen Thursday wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes, according to the alert.

Amari may be with a 30-year-old female last seen wearing an orange shirt, and they may be traveling in a dark gray or silver SUV with a triangle shaped decal on the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearland Police Department at 1-281-997-4100 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter, Teresa and Brooke Roese.
Navasota family grieving loss of both mother and daughter from COVID-19
Typically, heat islands are located in the more urbanized areas of a city where high-rise...
College Station looks to diminish impacts of heat islands throughout the city
COVID in Context: Sept. 16
COVID in Context: Comparing Bryan and College Station ISD’s student infection rate to districts sued for mask mandates
42-year-old College Station resident Craig Burleson was sentenced to life behind bars on...
College Station man sentenced to life in prison
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan
Climate change is having a devastating impact on one of California's natural treasures: the...
EXPLAINER: Fighting fire with fire to protect sequoia trees
According to Downdetector and Verizon’s service map, the outage was limited mostly to Alabama...
Verizon service outage in South fixed, company says
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states
Ella Hall, a specialist in Books and Manuscripts at Sotheby's, in New York, holds a 1787...
Sotheby’s puts rare U.S. Constitution copy for auction