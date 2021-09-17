Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas (KBTX) -An amber alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy in Pearland, TX.

Amari Baylor was last seen Friday in Pearland at 7:50 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

He is 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a white Adidas t-shirt, black Nike pants, and red Nike shoes.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Amari Daniel Baylor from Pearland, TX, on 09/17/2021.

Pearland police say they are now searching for an unknown black female, who’s approximately 30-years-old, and was last seen wearing an orange shirt. They believe she’s connected to Baylor’s abduction.

No license plate number is currently available for the suspect’s vehicle, but the suspect in question is believed to be in a gray SUV with an orange license plate and a triangle-shaped decal on the back window.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information call the Pearland Police Department at (281)997-4100.

