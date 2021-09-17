Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old in Pearland

Amari Baylor was last seen Friday in Pearland at 7:50 p.m.
Amber Alert issued for Amari Baylor
Amber Alert issued for Amari Baylor(Texas Alerts)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARLAND, Texas (KBTX) -An amber alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy in Pearland, TX.

Amari Baylor was last seen Friday in Pearland at 7:50 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

He is 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a white Adidas t-shirt, black Nike pants, and red Nike shoes.

Pearland police say they are now searching for an unknown black female, who’s approximately 30-years-old, and was last seen wearing an orange shirt. They believe she’s connected to Baylor’s abduction.

No license plate number is currently available for the suspect’s vehicle, but the suspect in question is believed to be in a gray SUV with an orange license plate and a triangle-shaped decal on the back window.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information call the Pearland Police Department at (281)997-4100.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter, Teresa and Brooke Roese.
Navasota family grieving loss of both mother and daughter from COVID-19
Typically, heat islands are located in the more urbanized areas of a city where high-rise...
College Station looks to diminish impacts of heat islands throughout the city
COVID in Context: Sept. 16
COVID in Context: Comparing Bryan and College Station ISD’s student infection rate to districts sued for mask mandates
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
42-year-old College Station resident Craig Burleson was sentenced to life behind bars on...
College Station man sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

This is how emergency response vehicles can have difficulty navigating residential roads when...
College Station police ask residents to pay closer attention to parking ordinances on game days
Both the Texas Education Agency and local school districts across the state report the number...
Some parents say they’re frustrated by discrepancies between state and district reporting of COVID case numbers
Restaurant Report Card - Sept. 16 2021
Restaurant Report Card - Sept. 16 2021
Brazos Valley Gives kicks off campaign to raise money for local nonprofits
Brazos Valley Gives kicks off campaign to raise money for local nonprofits