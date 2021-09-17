Advertisement

Brazos County Health District now reporting breakthrough COVID-19 deaths

Out of the 308 Brazos County COVID-19 deaths, four are breakthrough deaths
(Megan Vanselow)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday morning the Brazos County Health District began reporting breakthrough COVID-19 deaths. These are people that have been vaccinated against the virus and died from COVID-19.

The health district reported five new COVID-19 deaths and said there has been a total of four breakthrough deaths out of the 308 total deaths in Brazos County.

KBTX reached out to the health district but they would not confirm if the four breakthrough deaths are part of Friday’s five new deaths.

According to BCHD, the five deaths reported were three white males in their 60′s, 70′s and 80′s and two white females in their 80′s and 90′s. The health district said because of patient privacy, information like sex, age and race will not be released when they report breakthrough deaths.

“According to the CDC, the majority of fully vaccinated individuals who die from COVID-19 are 65 and older. In Brazos County as of Sept. 15, 98,842 individuals have been vaccinated, and only four vaccine breakthrough deaths have been reported. That is only 0.004 percent of those vaccinated,” said the health district in the COVID-19 update Friday.

Brazos County doctors have stressed that being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best form of defense against the virus and that the vast majority who are hospitalized or die due to the virus are unvaccinated.

As of Sept. 10, Baylor Scott & White Health- College Station reported that 94 percent of their hospitalized COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated and that 96 percent of their COVID-19 patients in the ICU were unvaccinated.

