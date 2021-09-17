Brazos Valley Gives kicks off campaign to raise money for local nonprofits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives officially kicked off its campaign to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for nonprofits in the area.

Thursday evening, nonprofits gathered at The Veranda in Bryan for the official ribbon cutting to signify the beginning of the campaign.

Brazos Valley Gives is a one-day giving event that will help more than 140 nonprofits across the seven county region. This is the third year of the event, and it has raised more than $1.1 million in the last two years. Organizers say they are hoping to raise another $1 million this year.

This year, the official day of giving will be October 19 from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. If you are ready to give, early giving begins Sunday, September 19.

Co-chair Julie Porter says they are excited to kick this event off, and be able to continue providing necessary funds for so many nonprofits.

“The Brazos Valley depends on the quality of life that the nonprofits provide,” said Porter. “They provide so many essential services, whether it is to help people out like Habitat or provide the arts, or provide mobility.”

At Thursday’s event, co-chair Molly Watson said they are ready to launch, and welcome any donations or support from the community.

“This is our launch. This is when all the nonprofits get excited and come together,” said Watson. “We have over 140 nonprofits all within our seven county region of the Brazos Valley, and on that day, October 19th, anyone can be a philanthropist.”

Some of those nonprofits that will be impacted by your donation include Mobility Worldwide. The nonprofit helps build scooters for those who need them across the world.

President Chuck Braden says this money will help them build many scooters to help those who otherwise are relying on family members to carry them, or crawling just to get food.

Another nonprofit impacted by this campaign is Taylor’s Place. Taylor’s Place is a safe place for Aggies to come and help with the transition into college. It is also a place to learn life skills and house Aggie families.

The Gillespie family started it when their son died in a car accident. They saw how much the Aggie community gathered around their family and wanted to give back and provide that same support to other Aggies.

Co-founder Tanya Gillespie says this is a critical event for them to be able to continue providing services to the community.

“It means a lot to us,” said Gillespie. “It was our only fundraiser last year, so it definitely helped us to learn and raise funds to keep doing what we are doing.”

