Bryan educator named top elementary teacher of the Brazos Valley

An intermediate teacher has been named as best educator in the Brazos Valley
An intermediate teacher has been named as best educator in the Brazos Valley(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD teacher Whitney Powers has been named as Brookshire Brother’s top elementary teacher of the Brazos Valley.

Voters of Insite Brazos Valley Magazine’s selected Powers, who is a 5th grade math teacher at Rayburn Intermediate School.

Bryan ISD says they are thankful for all the Mrs. Powers does to rise up for her students.

Whitney Powers, Rayburn Intermediate School in Bryan ISD 5th-grade math teacher, has been named the Brookshire Brothers...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Thursday, September 16, 2021

