Bryan educator named top elementary teacher of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD teacher Whitney Powers has been named as Brookshire Brother’s top elementary teacher of the Brazos Valley.

Voters of Insite Brazos Valley Magazine’s selected Powers, who is a 5th grade math teacher at Rayburn Intermediate School.

Bryan ISD says they are thankful for all the Mrs. Powers does to rise up for her students.

