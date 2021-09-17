Bryan educator named top elementary teacher of the Brazos Valley
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD teacher Whitney Powers has been named as Brookshire Brother’s top elementary teacher of the Brazos Valley.
Voters of Insite Brazos Valley Magazine’s selected Powers, who is a 5th grade math teacher at Rayburn Intermediate School.
Bryan ISD says they are thankful for all the Mrs. Powers does to rise up for her students.
