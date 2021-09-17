BTU cancels plans to move to former Armory site, will relocate to Bryan’s north side

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Plans for Bryan Texas Utilities to move into the site of the old Armory in Bryan have been canceled.

The utility company is now planning a move to the north side on city-owned land. It will be on four acres next to Highway 6 between the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex and TxDOT offices.

The now vacant lot on Carson Street will stay empty for the time being.

Back in March the former Armory was torn down as BTU planned to move their downtown offices to the site. But now their plans have changed.

“The city decided after some discussions and some consideration to reserve that spot for maybe a retail or commercial activity since it’s really right across from Bombers Park and right by the new ball parks. Probably better reserved for some kind of activity as a back entrance into the new Midtown Park,” said Gary Miller, BTU General Manager.

He said their future place will have more land available on Bryan’s north side.

Their $20 million budget for the project will move them from downtown so city hall can expand offices into BTU’s current location.

“Customer experience should be very similar to what it is today. We’ll have a lobby, we’ll have drive thru. We’ll probably have a kiosk out there also. We’re talking about leaving the kiosk in the current administration building,” said Miller.

Linda Sevy lives next to the old Armory site and wonders what’s coming instead.

“I think you now what would be good is some retail shops maybe for this area... I think something for kids too you know,” she said.

For now, future plans on Carson Street are to be determined.

“Haven’t heard anything from the city that they have any particular plans,” said Miller.

City staff also confirmed they don’t have a specific plan for that site yet.

BTU is still working on deciding on designs for the new building on the north side. They hope to break ground next year.

They tell us it cost $250,000 to demolish the armory.

