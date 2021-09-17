Advertisement

College Station man sentenced to life in prison

42-year-old College Station resident Craig Burleson was sentenced to life behind bars on...
42-year-old College Station resident Craig Burleson was sentenced to life behind bars on Thursday for multiple domestic violence-related charges.(KBTX)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for family violence assault charges with previous convictions.

Craig Burleson, 42, was convicted for crimes spanning from January 2019 through May 2019. According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, due to the violent nature of his crimes, the College Station Police Department placed Burleson on the Brazos County Domestic Violence High Risk Team List.

Burleson is also the lead suspect in a Houston Police murder investigation, according to prosecutors.

Bryan Police worked with Houston Police and eventually captured Burleson on the morning of May 7, 2019, in a bathroom at Henderson Park in Bryan.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter, Teresa and Brooke Roese.
Navasota family grieving loss of both mother and daughter from COVID-19
Texas A&M students gathered at Academic Plaza Tuesday to protest what they're calling a lack of...
Texas A&M students hold protest for more COVID protocols on campus
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Typically, heat islands are located in the more urbanized areas of a city where high-rise...
College Station looks to diminish impacts of heat islands throughout the city
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 9/16
Thursday Evening Weather Update 9/16
Classroom on the Harmony Public School campus in Bryan.
Harmony Public Schools announce virtual learning options for students
Caldwell ISD sends junior high class home for week due to COVID activity
Caldwell ISD sends junior high class home for week due to COVID activity
Brazos Valley Gives kicks off launch party for its day of giving