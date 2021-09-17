College Station man sentenced to life in prison

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for family violence assault charges with previous convictions.

Craig Burleson, 42, was convicted for crimes spanning from January 2019 through May 2019. According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, due to the violent nature of his crimes, the College Station Police Department placed Burleson on the Brazos County Domestic Violence High Risk Team List.

Burleson is also the lead suspect in a Houston Police murder investigation, according to prosecutors.

Bryan Police worked with Houston Police and eventually captured Burleson on the morning of May 7, 2019, in a bathroom at Henderson Park in Bryan.

