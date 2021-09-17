Advertisement

College Station Police respond to reports of gunfire Friday morning

College Station Police investigating shots fired
College Station Police investigating shots fired(KBTX)
By An'Jonae Woodson and Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they are currently responding to reports of gunfire at University Oaks and Stallings.

Police say the call came in at 7:20 a.m. Officers are currently on the scene investigating.

KBTX currently has a reporter on the scene, and they report Stallings Drive is blocked off by police.

This is the second shooting in that vicinity this month.

CSPD says if you have any information about the incident to call (979) 764-3600

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

