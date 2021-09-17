College Station Police respond to reports of gunfire Friday morning
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they are currently responding to reports of gunfire at University Oaks and Stallings.
Police say the call came in at 7:20 a.m. Officers are currently on the scene investigating.
KBTX currently has a reporter on the scene, and they report Stallings Drive is blocked off by police.
This is the second shooting in that vicinity this month.
CSPD says if you have any information about the incident to call (979) 764-3600
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
