College Station Police respond to reports of gunfire Friday morning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they are currently responding to reports of gunfire at University Oaks and Stallings.

Police say the call came in at 7:20 a.m. Officers are currently on the scene investigating.

KBTX currently has a reporter on the scene, and they report Stallings Drive is blocked off by police.

This is the second shooting in that vicinity this month.

@CSTXPolice Officers responded to University Oaks and Stallings for reported gunfire at about 7:20 a.m. and are on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/o6RlspCTaK — Conner Beene (@KBTXConner) September 17, 2021

CSPD says if you have any information about the incident to call (979) 764-3600

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

