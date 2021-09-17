Advertisement

Getting warmer, passing showers possible this weekend

By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A bit more sunshine is in the works Friday, helping temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 90s by the afternoon hours after starting off the morning in the upper 60s/low 70s. Most will stay dry to round out the work week ahead of slightly higher rain chances this weekend as a bit more Gulf moisture filters into southeast Texas. Still not a washout by any means, but the moisture combined with daytime heating and a weak disturbance passing overhead could spark up a few showers and storms (~30%) each weekend day.

After that -- the big story is the potential for a cold front to work its way into the Brazos Valley by midweek next week. Cautious optimism and still plenty of time to finetune -- but if we can find this boundary to move into parts of the area, a slight cooldown and slightly higher rain chances could be in the cards.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for isolated rain. High: 94. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 74. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 94. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

