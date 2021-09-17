New Highway 105 bridges expected to open Friday for drivers between Brenham, Navasota

NEAR NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - After years in the making, drivers will finally be able to drive on three new bridges on Highway 105 between Brenham and Navasota, starting Friday, Sept. 17.

Last Friday we told you about the Brazos River Bridge dedication of Highway 105, which is the largest of the three bridges. Two other bridges are also opening to replace the ones over the Navasota River and Coles Creek.

The switch was scheduled to happen on Tuesday but was delayed as TxDOT waited to see what impact Tropical Storm Nicholas might have for the area.

The new bridges and roadway for them cost more than $34 million. Work started in 2014 but was delayed due to Hurricane Harvey and engineering design challenges on the Brazos River segment.

