Advertisement

North Carolina judges strike down state’s voter ID law

Two of the three trial judges hearing a lawsuit declared the December 2018 law is...
Two of the three trial judges hearing a lawsuit declared the December 2018 law is unconstitutional, despite being designed to implement a photo voter ID mandate added to the North Carolina Constitution in a referendum just weeks earlier.(Source: Gray News)
By GARY D. ROBERTSON
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina judges struck down the state’s latest photo voter identification law on Friday, agreeing with minority voters that Republicans rammed through rules tainted by racial bias as a way to remain in power.

Two of the three trial judges hearing a lawsuit declared the December 2018 law is unconstitutional, despite being designed to implement a photo voter ID mandate added to the North Carolina Constitution in a referendum just weeks earlier. They said the law intentionally discriminates against Black voters, violating their equal protections.

The “was motivated at least in part by an unconstitutional intent to target African American voters,” Superior Court Judges Michael O’Foghludha and Vince Rozier wrote in their 100-page majority opinion. “Other, less restrictive voter ID laws would have sufficed to achieve the legitimate nonracial purposes of implementing the constitutional amendment requiring voter ID, deterring fraud, or enhancing voter confidence.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter, Teresa and Brooke Roese.
Navasota family grieving loss of both mother and daughter from COVID-19
42-year-old College Station resident Craig Burleson was sentenced to life behind bars on...
College Station man sentenced to life in prison
Typically, heat islands are located in the more urbanized areas of a city where high-rise...
College Station looks to diminish impacts of heat islands throughout the city
COVID in Context: Sept. 16
COVID in Context: Comparing Bryan and College Station ISD’s student infection rate to districts sued for mask mandates
College Station Police investigating shots fired
College Station police respond to reports of gunfire Friday morning

Latest News

President Joe Biden welcomed world leaders to a virtual climate summit on Friday.
Biden, world leaders try to hammer out next steps on climate
9 big cats at National Zoo in Washington test positive for COVID
Texas A&M offers alternate tailgating locations while Aggie Park is under contruction
In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
Judge: Prosecutors can’t show Rittenhouse link to Proud Boys