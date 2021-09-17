Advertisement

Suspect killed in Walker County deputy-involved shooting

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday, Sept. 16 in Huntsville.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of FM 1374 after receiving a call about a disturbance and a person with a weapon.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the 911 caller who confirmed that the suspect was a family member and still inside the home. She said the suspect had already discharged a weapon several times with people inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies evacuated several homes adjacent to the suspect’s and tried to make contact with him.

While trying to make contact, the sheriff’s office says the suspect appeared in the window and discharged a weapon at deputies outside the home. The deputies returned fire with their duty weapons and shot the man. They entered the home to render aid, but he had already died from his injures. No deputies were harmed.

The suspect was a 38-year-old man and the sheriff’s office said they won’t release any more information on him at this time.

The investigation is now being led by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by DPS, Texas Rangers and Highway Patrol, Walker County Constables Office Pct. 4, Walker County EMS, and the New Waverly Fire Department.

