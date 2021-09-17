Advertisement

Texas A&M Football Letterman Wally Hartley passes away

Four-year Texas A&M Football letterman Smith "Wally" Hartley(Texas A&M Athletics)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SEATTLE—Smith “Wally” Hartley, 54, a four-year Texas A&M football letterman (1986-89), passed away after a battle with cancer on Thursday, Sept. 16 in Seattle.

Hartley came to Aggieland in 1985 as a recruit of head coach Jackie Sherrill from Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the same high school that produced Aggie quarterback Bucky Richardson.

Hartley redshirted and then lettered each of the next four years. He caught a two-point conversion against Notre Dame in the 1988 Texas A&M Cotton Bowl 35-10 victory.

After graduating from Texas A&M, he earned a master’s in health from the University of Houston Clear Lake with an MHA/MBA. His work in health care included launching US Healthcare Journals.

Smith was married to Dianne Normand, Aggie Class of ‘89, and shared a wonderful life.

While living in Kaua’i in 2019, Hartley was diagnosed with glioblastoma. He and his wife decided to spend the rest of his days in Seattle. While in Seattle, Hartley was visited by Coach Sherrill and many of his Aggie teammates.

Some of his last words were, “I hope everyone has a good time … I never understood why everyone was so uptight … I enjoyed life.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Hartley will have a full-body burial at sea in the San Juan Islands near where he was born.

