Texas A&M offers alternate tailgating locations while Aggie Park is under contruction

Aggie Park is expected to be completed summer 2022
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With the return of football brings the return of tailgating. Texas A&M will be taking on New Mexico Saturday at 11 a.m., so expect to see tailgaters out bright and early.

One difference this year is the popular Aggie Park will be closed for construction as crews are working to remodel the area. Fortunately, Texas A&M still offers great places to set up your space and have an enjoyable experience.

Reed Arena will be a site to see tailgaters as they will be set up around the grassy areas of the building. Another popular destination with a lot of room is Lot 65 that is on the corner of Wellborn Road and Old Main Drive. There’s also the Aggie Fan Zone located on the north end of Kyle Field on zone plaza.

The new and improved Aggie Park is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022. You can see what the park is expected to look like here.

