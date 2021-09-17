Tropical Storm Odette forms in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The latest tropical system of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has formed in the western Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center found enough organization in this system to declare it “Odette” on Friday afternoon.

As of the 4pm update from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Wind Speed Movement Pressure 225 miles southeast of Cape May, NJ 40 mph NE at 15 mph 1010 mb

Tropical storm force winds extend 115 miles out from the center of circulation. The National Hurricane Center expects Odette to become a strong Post-tropical system overnight on Saturday. As the system moves to the northeast at 15 mph, Odette will move away from the Mid-Atlantic Coast and will pass south of Atlantic Canada by the end of the weekend.

At this time, there with main concern for the U.S. coastline is dangerous rip-currents for the Mid-Atlantic coast generated by the newly formed system.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.