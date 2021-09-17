Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Odette forms Friday afternoon
Tropical Storm Odette forms Friday afternoon(KBTX)
By Grace Leis
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The latest tropical system of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has formed in the western Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center found enough organization in this system to declare it “Odette” on Friday afternoon.

As of the 4pm update from the National Hurricane Center:

LocationWind SpeedMovementPressure
225 miles southeast of Cape May, NJ40 mphNE at 15 mph1010 mb

Tropical storm force winds extend 115 miles out from the center of circulation. The National Hurricane Center expects Odette to become a strong Post-tropical system overnight on Saturday. As the system moves to the northeast at 15 mph, Odette will move away from the Mid-Atlantic Coast and will pass south of Atlantic Canada by the end of the weekend.

At this time, there with main concern for the U.S. coastline is dangerous rip-currents for the Mid-Atlantic coast generated by the newly formed system.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter, Teresa and Brooke Roese.
Navasota family grieving loss of both mother and daughter from COVID-19
College Station Police investigating shots fired
College Station police respond to reports of gunfire Friday morning
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
42-year-old College Station resident Craig Burleson was sentenced to life behind bars on...
College Station man sentenced to life in prison
Amber Alert issued for Amari Baylor
Amber Alert canceled, 6-year-old in Pearland found safe