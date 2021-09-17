Williams To Be Inducted Into Navarro College Hall of Fame

CORSICANA, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams is set to be inducted in to the Navarro College Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Williams began his career as a floor maintenance manager at Navarro under NJCAA Hall of Fame head coach Lewis Orr before earning his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma City University. The Van Alstyne, Texas, native began his coaching career as an assistant at UT-Arlington before making stops at Texas A&M-Kingsville, Northwestern State and Colorado State. He was first introduced to Aggieland as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator from 2004-06.

Williams began his head coaching career at the University of New Orleans in 2006-07, and became the head coach at Marquette in 2008. While with the Golden Eagles, he had a record of 139-69 and led the team to five NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the regional finals in the 2012-13 season – the same season that the team won the Big East Conference regular-season title. Williams led the Golden Eagles to a 69-39 Big East Conference record during his time in Milwaukee. During Williams’ tenure, six Marquette players made it to the NBA.

In 2014, he became the head coach at Virginia Tech and amassed four consecutive 20-win seasons and four consecutive 10-win seasons in the Atlantic Coast Conference, advancing to the NIT once and the NCAA Tournament three times, including the first time the Hokies had made the Big Dance since 2007.

In his first season at the helm as head coach of Texas A&M, Williams reinvigorated the program as the Aggies shattered preseason expectations and finished in a tie for sixth in the Southeastern Conference after being projected to finish 12th. Williams was voted as the Associated Press SEC Coach of the Year as Texas A&M won 10 SEC contests, which was the most since the Maroon & White won the league in 2016.

Williams is joined by Major League Baseball All-Stars Chris Davis and Brock Holt, current Texas A&M-Kingsville head men’s basketball coach Johnny Estelle and the 2000 Navarro Cheer squad that won the National Cheer Association championship as part of the 12-person class.

