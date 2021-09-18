Aggie DACA recipient and her family express appreciation to Congressman Pete Sessions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After months of uncertainty, Karumi Duran, a Dreamer who grew up in Bryan-College Station and graduated from Texas A&M, returned to the Texas last Thursday. Duran was reunited with her husband and one-year-old daughter after months of separation.

Duran and her parents arrived in the United States when she was six years old without proper immigration documentation. She gained her DACA status in 2013. In March, Duran was denied the opportunity to renew her visa and return to the United States after a failed interview at the U.S. Consulate General Ciudad Juarez’s office in Mexico.

Friday, Duran and her family met with Congressman Pete Sessions (R-District 17) and his staff to express their appreciation and intervention in the matter. Sessions and his team were made aware of Duran’s situation in May and worked with officials at the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the Consulate Generals’ Office to secure her return to the United States.

Karumi says the last five months have been a harrowing journey, but she’s thankful for the Sessions team and all those involved in helping to get her home.

“I just want to thank everyone so much because I know this was not an easy case. With the hard work of everyone, we were able to accomplish something,” said Karumi. “I thank you because I am a dreamer, and I have a lot of hope to be in this country to fulfill my dream as a teacher. As of now, I can’t do it because of this parole, but I just hope that one day I can go back into a classroom and teach the little ones that I love.”

“I’m just really thankful that I was given this opportunity,” said Karumi.

Rep. Sessions says he and his team got involved because they understood the urgency of the matter. He says bringing the mom, teacher and Aggie home was the right thing to do.

“I think it’s important that we recognize that the obligation that we have needs to be met with the resolve from people who are going to commit themselves to making our country better,” said Sessions. “In this case, this young woman wants to come back and teach. She wants to teach our children, and I think there are lots of lessons that she will impart to them, not just from this experience, but her desire to help other children, many of whom have come to this country to aim high and bring a standard that will help their lives be better and to serve our fellow citizens.”

Sessions says he and his team take their commitment to the people of District 17 seriously and will continue to fight for them.

“As a member of Congress, you open yourself up to people in the communities that you serve, and we become a guidepost for people who are experiencing problems with federal laws, with federal agencies. But in particular, this became an issue of the community, and the community sent her to us. We had an opportunity to carefully study and see this for what it was and jump in with immediate help,” said Sessions. “My use of my opportunity as a member of Congress came into play to make sure people at the federal government understood and the Department of State and DHS about how important this was for resolution right now. Sometimes the rules and regulations that are established don’t work for everybody. In this case, we made not the rules work for us. We made the fight for doing the right thing, and I think doing the right thing should always be important.”

Karumi’s husband Roberto says it’s comforting to know that help can come from anyone despite differences in opinion, race, background, or political affiliation.

“I think it’s nice to see people are willing to help. In this case, Congressman Pete Sessions, Republican. I think we have a lot of thoughts that Republicans maybe don’t want to help,” said Roberto. “I think we’re seeing how people like him do want to help. I think it’s important to know that there’s help if you look for it, and I think this allows other people to see that we have someone here in town that’s willing to help others who are possibly going through the same situation.”

#DREAMer #DACA recipient and Texas A&M graduate Karumi Reyes Duran was able to return to the USA after being stuck in Mexico for over five months thanks to the help of @PeteSessions. Today she met with Rep.Sessions to thank him. Story tonight on @KBTXNews at Ten. pic.twitter.com/Mki3w7c2SV — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) September 17, 2021

