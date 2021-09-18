Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing converse girl

LEFT: 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales. RIGHT: Marie Rodriguez Pomales.
LEFT: 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales. RIGHT: Marie Rodriguez Pomales.(Texas DPS)
By Alex Bukoski and Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police in the San Antonio area have issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales, a girl reportedly abducted the morning of September 14, 2021.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by The Texas Department of Public Safety as 28-year-old Marie Rodriguez Pomales.

The girl is Hispanic, about five feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black pullover shirt, black pants, and was carrying a pink and gray backpack.

The suspect is Hispanic, about five feet tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

