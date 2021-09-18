Brazos County Sheriff addresses inmate coronavirus surge

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a spike in inmates testing positive for COVID-19.

Friday, there were 37 inmates with the virus. That’s a large increase over the month of August, which averaged 7 to 9 positive inmates at a time.

Sheriff Wayne Dicky says the jail has several safety protocols in place. They include extensive cleaning measures and regular health checks.

“It’s important that we identify cases quickly and provide care,” said Dicky. “So in addition to all of our other protocols in place, every person in our custody has a temperature check every day. Anyone that’s running a fever is immediately isolated and tested.”

All new inmates are placed into small groups when they arrive at the jail. They are tested for COVID-19 before they join the general population.

