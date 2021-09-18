Advertisement

Brazos County Sheriff addresses inmate coronavirus surge

By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a spike in inmates testing positive for COVID-19.

Friday, there were 37 inmates with the virus. That’s a large increase over the month of August, which averaged 7 to 9 positive inmates at a time.

Sheriff Wayne Dicky says the jail has several safety protocols in place. They include extensive cleaning measures and regular health checks.

“It’s important that we identify cases quickly and provide care,” said Dicky. “So in addition to all of our other protocols in place, every person in our custody has a temperature check every day. Anyone that’s running a fever is immediately isolated and tested.”

All new inmates are placed into small groups when they arrive at the jail. They are tested for COVID-19 before they join the general population.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter, Teresa and Brooke Roese.
Navasota family grieving loss of both mother and daughter from COVID-19
College Station Police investigating shots fired
College Station police respond to reports of gunfire Friday morning
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
42-year-old College Station resident Craig Burleson was sentenced to life behind bars on...
College Station man sentenced to life in prison
Brazos County Health District now reporting breakthrough COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

Nico Lopez, 20, of Cameron. Arrested in Milam County.
Milam County man indicted for promotion of child pornography
Zeus Tijerina Jr. documented his journey with COVID-19 on social media.
Navasota tattoo shop owner passes away from COVID-19
LEFT: 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales. RIGHT: Marie Rodriguez Pomales.
Amber Alert issued for missing converse girl
Tropical Storm Odette forms Friday afternoon
Tropical Storm Odette forms in the Atlantic