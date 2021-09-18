Advertisement

Calvert Trojans take down the Allen Academy Rams in home opener

(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Calvert Trojans took on the Allen Academy Rams under the lights Friday night in Calvert.

The Trojans look to win their first game of the 2021 season.

The Rams are looking to bounce back from a huge loss at the hands of the St. Joseph’s Eagles last Friday.

The Trojan’s defense dominated the first quarter of the game. Rams Quarterback Ethan Lucas had his pass blocked by Calvert’s Cohan Thompson, who would score the first touchdown of the season for the Trojans.

The Trojan’s defense remained red hot in the remainder of the first quarter. Calverts Antonio Porter tips Lucas’s pass giving Kevondre Corona the path to the endzone for the touchdown.

Lucas took a bad snap for the Rams with 24 seconds left in the first half. Lucas would recover the ball and finds Jihu Lee in the endzone for the touchdown.

The Calvert Trojans take home the victory with a final score of Calvert 55, Allen Academy 32.

The Trojans are now 1-0 on the season. The Rams fall to 1-2 on the season.

