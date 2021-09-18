Advertisement

Consol falls to Willis in pre-district finale

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team lost to Willis 24-17 Friday night at Tiger Field for their final pre-district game on the schedule.

After a scoreless first quarter, Willis scored first in the second quarter on a touchdown run from Da’ontae Fleeks. Tigers would respond on their next drive. After Drekavian Minor returned the kickoff 76 yards, Keshun Thomas punched it into the endzone from one yard out. After a field goal, Consol led 10-7 at halftime. Thomas had both the Tigers touchdowns tonight, his second one at the beginning of the fourth quarter tied the game at 17-17. Thomas finished with 144 rushing yards.

Penalties hurt the Tigers’ offense, especially late, when Brodie Daniel connected deep with Wesley Greaves on a touchdown that was called back.

The Tigers start district play next week on the road at Lamar Consolidated.

