Advertisement

Giddings gets first win of the season with victory over Caldwell

Giddings Buffalo win over the Caldwell Hornets, 28-14.
By Frank Greene
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was an action packed first half between the Buffalo and Hornets tonight. Caldwell would get on the board first with a blocked punt attempt. Jace Aly would get the block and it’s recovered by Adian Torres who takes it 15 yards for a touchdown. Giddings will answer back with a 25 yard touchdown pass from Holden Jatzlau to Jesse Delatorre. This puts Giddings in the lead 14-6. The Buffalo will put 7 more points on the board with a long touchdown pass from Jatzlau to Georges Awad. Caldwell will answer back with a 65 yard touchdown pass from Ryan Shupak to Jace Aly. The game is now tied at 14-14 after a successful Caldwell 2-point conversion. Giddings will go on to score one more time before the half with a rushing touchdown from Hector Granados.

Giddings will try to pick up their second win as they host Navarro next Friday.

Caldwell takes on the Cameron Yoemen at home next week.

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter, Teresa and Brooke Roese.
Navasota family grieving loss of both mother and daughter from COVID-19
College Station Police investigating shots fired
College Station police respond to reports of gunfire Friday morning
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
42-year-old College Station resident Craig Burleson was sentenced to life behind bars on...
College Station man sentenced to life in prison
Brazos County Health District now reporting breakthrough COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

Hancock powers Brazos Christian Eagles over Central Texas Christian
Hancock powers Brazos Christian Eagles over Central Texas Christian
Hearne claims Brazos Valley football showdown against Snook 33-0
Franklin rolls in the win topping Troy 65-10
Franklin rolls in the win topping Troy 65-10