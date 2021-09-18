Advertisement

Hancock powers Brazos Christian Eagles over Central Texas Christian

Aggie-commit Levi Hancock does it all in a big 55-21 homecoming win over the Central Texas Christian Lions.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles (3-1) got it done on homecoming weekend as they hosted the Central Texas Christian Lions at Brazos Christian Field in Bryan. Senior quarterback Levi Hancock took it to the Lions rushing for two touchdowns early to put the Eagles up 14-0 midway through the first. He would add a score through the air later in the second quarter when he dropped a dime to Harris Powers for a 68-yard touchdown. The Eagles looked sharp, bouncing back from a loss last week. Their speed, size, and ability were too much for the Lions as the Eagles took a 41-7 win into the half. Brazos Christian will host Lutheran North next week at home on Friday, Sep. 25 at Brazos Christian Field in Bryan.

