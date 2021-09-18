Hearne claims Brazos Valley football showdown against Snook 33-0

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles snapped a 2 game losing streak with a 33-0 win over Snook Friday night at Bluejay Stadium. Eagle junior quarterback Keyshawn Langham scored a pair of first-half touchdowns as they built a 20-0 second-quarter lead.

Hearne will travel to Holland next week for their non-district tune-up, while Snook will look to rebound as they head to Iola to take on the Bulldogs looking to snap a 3 game losing streak.

