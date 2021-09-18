Madisonville loses to Lorena 49-16

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Lorena Leopards travel to Madisonville to take on the Mustangs. Lorena had no problem moving the ball putting up 35 points in the first half. Madisonville finally got on board at the end of the first half after a 45-yard field goal from Vladimir Morales. Madisonville would end up losing 49 to 16 bring putting their record at 2-2 on the season.

