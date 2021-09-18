Mike “Radar” Ricke retires after a four decade career with Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mike “Radar” Ricke earned his nickname in eighth grade, little did he know that nickname would follow him through his 42-year career as an athletic trainer at Texas A&M.

“I was in Junior High and one of the football guys at lunch... I had the curly hair and the glasses and he said ‘you know you look just like Radar on M*A*S*H*’, and it stuck,” explained former Texas A&M athletic trainer Mike Ricke.

Ricke concluded his career at A&M on August 31, 2021.

“I was a student trainer from ‘78 to ‘82 and worked football, basketball, baseball then was able to hang around as a graduate assistant when I graduated in December of ‘82,” Ricke said. “Then moved into a full time position in June of ‘83.”

After four decades, Ricke became the longest-tenured employee in the Athletics Department but since his retirement, his former roommate Alan Cannon is.

“Radar’s just one of the best because he always put the student athlete and coaches in the forefront of everything he did,” Said Associate Athletics Director, Alan Cannon. “He embodied what it means to be an aggie.”

Both Cannon and Ricke had worked for A&M since the early 80′s. The two had been paired as roommates on campus and for road-games.

“We’ve kind of come up together,” said Cannon. “We’ve watched our families grow and our children grow up so it’s kind of sad because I still think of him back as in the early 80′s.”

After many years and the pandemic, Ricke decided it was time to step down and spend more time with his family but he was not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

Ricke now works at College Station Middle School as a trainer. His new position allows him to sleep past 4 a.m. and spend holidays with his loved ones.

“I wasn’t going to be able to sit still but I didn’t need the time I was putting into the college setting, it was time for someone else to do that,” explained Ricke. “So, I feel very fortunate this opportunity opened up for me.”

Ricke will always be thankful he was able to serve his alma mater for as long as he did.

“Being able to work where you go to school, that’s a special opportunity that a lot of people don’t get that chance,” says Ricke.

