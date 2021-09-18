Milam County man indicted for promotion of child pornography

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nico Lopez, 20, of Cameron has been indicted in Milam County for promotion of child pornography.

Arrest records show Lopez posted nude pictures of a girl on his Instagram account. The girl was 16 at the time the pictures were taken.

Lopez reportedly took screenshots of the images without the girl’s permission and later posted them online.

Promotion of child pornography is a 2nd-degree felony.

