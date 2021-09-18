No. 1 Franklin rolls past Troy in final non-district game

FRANKLIN , Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions are the top tanked team in Class 3A Division 2 and the Lions played like it Friday night beating Troy 65-10 in their final non-district game of the regular season. The Lions are now 4-0 on the season.

Franklin jumped out to a big lead early building a 27-0 advantage after the first quarter. The Lions pushed the lead to 40-3 at halftime.

Franklin will open up District 13-3A Division 2 play on September 24 on the road against Lexington.

