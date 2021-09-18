Owls flew over the Trinity Tigers 28 - 0

Anderson, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson-Shiro Owls hosted the Trinity Tigers for their homecoming tonight! The game was pretty one sided. The owls dominated the field out the gate scoring 2 touchdown’s in the first quarter and one more just before the half making it 22 - 0. Owls continued to dominate and finished the night with a 28 - 0 victory over the Trinity Tigers.

Next Friday September 27th, 2021 The Owls will host the Warren Trojans. Kick-off is set for 7p.

Next Friday September 27th, 2021 The tigers will host Diboll Lumberjacks. Kick-off is set for 7p.

