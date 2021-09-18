Advertisement

Quick few downpours possible today, eyes on cooler air soon

By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Plenty of humidity causes a muggy start to your Saturday with temperatures in the low 70s. The moist air makes feels like temperatures soar near the triple digits while the thermometer will only read in the mid-90s. A weak low pressure over the state of Texas will allows for Rain chances to be isolated. more likely in the afternoon with some pop-up activity moving to the southeast. Most of the activity will be just scattered, but a downpour with some rumbles are possible. Higher activity on the radar is expected to the south and east of us. A few showers could linger overnight into Sunday.

Eyes are still on what could be our first substantial taste of fall by midweek next week! A cooler trough of air is expected to scoop down into the great plains into Wednesday generating a cold front allowing for some rain the beginning half of your work week and crisp morning in the back half. Stay tuned as we continue to fine tune rain chance / temperatures.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 94. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for rain. Low: 73. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for isolated rain. High: 92. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 74. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station Police investigating shots fired
College Station police respond to reports of gunfire Friday morning
Brazos County Health District now reporting breakthrough COVID-19 deaths
Amber Alert issued for Amari Baylor
Amber Alert canceled, 6-year-old in Pearland found safe
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Suspect killed in Walker County deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Steamy weekend ahead, but a cool down is on the horizon
Tropical Storm Odette forms Friday afternoon
Tropical Storm Odette forms in the Atlantic
Friday Night Forecast
Friday Night Forecast
Chance for rain again tomorrow
Friday PinPoint Forecast 9/17