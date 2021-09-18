Quick few downpours possible today, eyes on cooler air soon

Plenty of humidity causes a muggy start to your Saturday with temperatures in the low 70s. The moist air makes feels like temperatures soar near the triple digits while the thermometer will only read in the mid-90s. A weak low pressure over the state of Texas will allows for Rain chances to be isolated. more likely in the afternoon with some pop-up activity moving to the southeast. Most of the activity will be just scattered, but a downpour with some rumbles are possible. Higher activity on the radar is expected to the south and east of us. A few showers could linger overnight into Sunday.

Eyes are still on what could be our first substantial taste of fall by midweek next week! A cooler trough of air is expected to scoop down into the great plains into Wednesday generating a cold front allowing for some rain the beginning half of your work week and crisp morning in the back half. Stay tuned as we continue to fine tune rain chance / temperatures.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 94. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for rain. Low: 73. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for isolated rain. High: 92. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 74. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.