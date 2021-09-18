Somerville Yeguas fall to Alpha Omega Lions in Friday Football 27 - 20

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Yeguas were seeking their second win of the season hosting Alpha Omega.

Both teams had a slow start first half, but the Yeguas struck first.

During the first quarter, Somerville’s Quarterback Ian Teague took to the air. He connected with Arvis Burns who was running to the goal line. Somerville was on the board with the touchdown.

Alpha Omega’s defense had a big time first half.

Just towards the end of the first quarter, Somerville’s Ian Teague kept the ball and scrambled to the near side of the field but he was tacked by the Lions’ Lukas Collier.

Teague fumbled the ball and it was picked up by Alpha Omega’s Blake Christian who got the touchdown.

They tied up the score with 7-7 at halftime.

Huntsville’s Alpha Omega Academy went on to win with a final score of 27 - 20.

Somerville is now 1-3 this season. Alpha Omega is 3-1 for their season.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.