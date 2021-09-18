Advertisement

Somerville Yeguas fall to Alpha Omega Lions in Friday Football 27 - 20

Alpha Omega played Somerville at The Rock Stadium Friday night.
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Yeguas were seeking their second win of the season hosting Alpha Omega.

Both teams had a slow start first half, but the Yeguas struck first.

During the first quarter, Somerville’s Quarterback Ian Teague took to the air. He connected with Arvis Burns who was running to the goal line. Somerville was on the board with the touchdown.

Alpha Omega’s defense had a big time first half.

Just towards the end of the first quarter, Somerville’s Ian Teague kept the ball and scrambled to the near side of the field but he was tacked by the Lions’ Lukas Collier.

Teague fumbled the ball and it was picked up by Alpha Omega’s Blake Christian who got the touchdown.

They tied up the score with 7-7 at halftime.

Huntsville’s Alpha Omega Academy went on to win with a final score of 27 - 20.

Somerville is now 1-3 this season. Alpha Omega is 3-1 for their season.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter, Teresa and Brooke Roese.
Navasota family grieving loss of both mother and daughter from COVID-19
College Station Police investigating shots fired
College Station police respond to reports of gunfire Friday morning
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
42-year-old College Station resident Craig Burleson was sentenced to life behind bars on...
College Station man sentenced to life in prison
Brazos County Health District now reporting breakthrough COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

Consol falls to Willis in pre-district finale
No. 1 Franklin rolls past Troy in final non-district game
Aggies Blank Kentucky, 3-0, to Open SEC Play
Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Sets Attendance Record in Battle with No. 1 Texas