Clemson, Ohio State slip; Penn State jumps to 6th

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - Clemson and Ohio State slipped to the back of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday and Penn State jumped four spots to No. 6 after another weekend in which lots of ranked teams had issues.

Even No. 1 Alabama. The defending national champion Crimson Tide remained an overwhelming No. 1 after holding on to beat Florida 31-29, Alabama’s closest margin of victory during its current 17-game winning streak. The Tide received 59 of 62 first-place votes.

No. 2 Georgia, which had no problem with South Carolina, received the other three first-place votes. No. 3 Oregon moved up a spot and No. 4 Oklahoma slipped one after a close victory over Nebraska. Iowa was No. 5 for a second straight week.

At No. 6, Penn State has its best ranking since the Nittany Lions were fifth on Nov. 3, 2019. Penn State beat Auburn on Saturday night to give it two victories against ranked teams, along with Wisconsin.

No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Ohio State both won Saturday, but neither looked typically dominant. The Tigers managed only 14 points against Georgia Tech and the Buckeyes struggled defensively before pulling away late against winless Tulsa.

The last time Clemson and Ohio State were both ranked below No. 8 was Nov. 2, 2014, when Ohio State was 13th and Clemson was 19th.

