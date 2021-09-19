Driver arrested on DWI charge after rollover crash in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested late Thursday night on driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a firearm charges after he collided with another vehicle causing it to roll multiple times.

College Station Police say Nicholas Aguirre-Mendez, 23, was traveling westbound on Southwest Parkway when he ran a red light at the Texas Avenue South intersection and hit another vehicle causing it to flip.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

When police approached Aguirre-Mendez, he admitted he was intoxicated and had consumed a six-pack of beer before driving.

Police say they also saw an open container of alcohol in the center cup holder of Aguirre-Mendez’s vehicle. This prompted authorities to search the car, and they ended up finding a handgun under the radio, according to court documents.

Aguirre-Mendez was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a firearm.

As of Saturday evening, Nicholas Aguirre-Mendez remains in the Brazos County Detention Center with an $8,000 bond.

This was Aguirre-Mendez’s second driving while intoxicated charge. The first incident occurred in 2018, according to arrest records.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.