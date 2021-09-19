Navasota ISD takes student education to new heights

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -Navasota High School students will soon have the opportunity to work toward their aviation and aerospace careers all before they graduate high school.

Navasota ISD is now the fourth school district in the lone star state to partner with Tango Flight, a 501c3 educational non-profit corporation created to inspire the next generation of engineers, pilots, aviation mechanics, and technicians.

A small ceremony was held Saturday to introduce the new program to school board members and the community. During the ceremony, Tango Flight personnel took the new plane for a test flight. School officials also debuted its custom vertical stabilizer, commonly known as the Tail Fin, at the ceremony.

The aviation program will be the latest addition to the district’s STEM- science, technology, engineering, and mathematics- program along with their Career and Technology Education.

Navasota ISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick says the district is excited to offer the new program for students interested in aerospace and aviation engineering careers.

@NavasotaISD and @NHSRattlers will soon offer students aviation classes beginning the 2022-2023 school year. The district will become the fourth in the state to provide these classes. Story tonight on @KBTXNews at Six. pic.twitter.com/JXyVxLMvdT — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) September 18, 2021

“There are currently 12 high schools in the nation that have this program, and there are three high schools in the State of Texas. Navasota High School will be the fourth high school in the State of Texas to offer this program for our students,” said Musick. “Whether they’re going to a four-year university or they’re going to a junior college or going into a trade school, straight into the military or graduating from Navasota High School and going straight to work, we want them to be prepared for whatever their next chapter in life is. And we feel that Navasota High School is going to give them a great opportunity to do that.”

The aviation engineering program and curriculum will begin the 2022-2023 school year. School officials say the course will take two years to complete.

