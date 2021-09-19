New Mexico vs Texas A&M game recap

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The fighting Texas Aggies improved their record to 3-0 with a huge defensive effort against the Lobos from New Mexico. Coming off of a challenging win last week against Colorado, the Ags had a lot of questions to answer in this game and still do.

“This league, that’s big‑boy ball. You better grow up. It’s not just always there, across the board. Talking about how you run routes, how you do things, block, run routes, catches, throws,” said Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. “On defense, do we want to take things on consistently? Keep doing everything. We’ve got to make sure we’re a physical tough football team if we’re going to make it in this league.”

One question that needed to be answered was how Zach Calzada would play in his first career start. If the aggies get the stat line they got from him Saturday they should have no worries.

Zach finished 19 for 33 for 275 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

“His early throws in the game. Made good decisions early and was relaxed. Sometimes when you play really good and that goes off really good, you keep thinking everything is a home run. Just hit the baseball,” exclaimed Fisher. “Just hit it hard or make the right decisions is what I keep saying. It ain’t about throwing touchdowns. It’s about throwing to the right guy.”

Despite shutting out New Mexico 34-0..Fisher believes his team is average and average isn’t going to cut it going into their first conference match up.

“Confidence is definitely going to be the key. First SEC game of the year,” said defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal. “There’s definitely going to be lots of craziness going on. So just being able to dial down and just get after it is going to be the biggest key.”

Next week A&M takes on Number 16 Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

