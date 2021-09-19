Advertisement

Prairie View A&M rallies past Houston Baptist, 37-27

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Logan Jackson picked off a Desmond Young pass with 3:29 remaining and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown to give Prairie View A&M a 37-27 win over Houston Baptist Saturday.

The contest featured five lead changes.

Prairie View scored on its first three possessions, but held Houston Baptist to just three second-half points. Jaden Stewart scored on a three-yard run with 5:07 to play in the third quarter to put the Panthers ahead for good, 30-27.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

Blaise Bentsen threw for three first-half touchdowns for the Huskies (0-3), who led 24-23 at intermission, but didn’t play in the second half.

Jawon Pass threw for two touchdowns to lead Prairie View (2-1).

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County Health District now reporting breakthrough COVID-19 deaths
College Station Police investigating shots fired
College Station police respond to reports of gunfire Friday morning
Zeus Tijerina Jr. documented his journey with COVID-19 on social media.
Navasota tattoo shop owner passes away from COVID-19
Suspect killed in Walker County deputy-involved shooting
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Prairie View highlights
Prairie View highlights
F
Calzada throws 3 TDs as No. 7 A&M routs New Mexico 34-0
Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: No. 9 Pepperdine
New Mexico Texas A&M Football
Calzada throws 3 TDs as No. 7 A&M routs New Mexico 34-0