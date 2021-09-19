Advertisement

Something good is coming...but first, near 100° heat

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few quick splashes dotted the Brazos Valley Sunday afternoon. A spot of rain or two will remain possible until sunset or so before we go quiet and clear for the night. A little light and patchy fog is not ruled out by sunrise Monday morning -- the kind that hugs the ground and makes for some morning drive views, especially in more rural areas. Monday brings the heat as highs head for the upper 90s to near 100° by afternoon. Humidity will be thick in the morning, but a brief push of drier air mixing down from the mid-levels of the atmosphere will help it “only” feel like 100°-103° through the hottest part of the day. Splash of rain or two cannot and will not be ruled out between 3pm and 5pm -- but overall coverage only checks in around 10%.

Now to the good stuff! A “cold” front is on the way late Tuesday -- scheduled to arrive just ahead of the first day of Fall Wednesday (technically rings in at 2:21pm). That north wind shift could kick off a few scattered, quick showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 8pm Tuesday. Not everyone will get in on the wet weather -- rainfall totals will likely be low with localized 1/2″+ pockets here and there (if we can pull these off). Drier and mild air comes in on breeze north-northeast wind helping to bring highs to the mid-60s Wednesday morning followed by mid-80° highs. Want to do better than that? How about lows in the mid-to-upper 50s Thursday and Friday morning with sunshine and mid-80s through the end of the week! Mornings look to settle up back in the 60s by the weekend and next week as afternoon heat drives back into the 90s as we put the finishing touches on September.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 74. Light, patchy fog. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for rain and storms. High: 98. Wind: S 5-10 mph, gusts to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zeus Tijerina Jr. documented his journey with COVID-19 on social media.
Navasota tattoo shop owner passes away from COVID-19
Nicholas Aguirre-Mendez
Driver arrested on DWI charge after rollover crash in College Station
Brazos County Health District now reporting breakthrough COVID-19 deaths
College Station Police investigating shooting at apartment complex off University Oaks and...
Two shootings in one month at College Station apartment, neighbors concerned for safety
LEFT: 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales. RIGHT: Marie Rodriguez Pomales.
Amber Alert issued for missing converse girl

Latest News

The 10am CDT forecast for Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Depression Seventeen
Tropical Storm Peter & soon-to-be Rose form in the Atlantic
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Quick few downpours possible Sunday, eyes on cooler air soon
9/18
Weekend PinPoint Update
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Steamy weekend ahead, but a cool down is on the horizon