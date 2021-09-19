Something good is coming...but first, near 100° heat

A few quick splashes dotted the Brazos Valley Sunday afternoon. A spot of rain or two will remain possible until sunset or so before we go quiet and clear for the night. A little light and patchy fog is not ruled out by sunrise Monday morning -- the kind that hugs the ground and makes for some morning drive views, especially in more rural areas. Monday brings the heat as highs head for the upper 90s to near 100° by afternoon. Humidity will be thick in the morning, but a brief push of drier air mixing down from the mid-levels of the atmosphere will help it “only” feel like 100°-103° through the hottest part of the day. Splash of rain or two cannot and will not be ruled out between 3pm and 5pm -- but overall coverage only checks in around 10%.

Now to the good stuff! A “cold” front is on the way late Tuesday -- scheduled to arrive just ahead of the first day of Fall Wednesday (technically rings in at 2:21pm). That north wind shift could kick off a few scattered, quick showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 8pm Tuesday. Not everyone will get in on the wet weather -- rainfall totals will likely be low with localized 1/2″+ pockets here and there (if we can pull these off). Drier and mild air comes in on breeze north-northeast wind helping to bring highs to the mid-60s Wednesday morning followed by mid-80° highs. Want to do better than that? How about lows in the mid-to-upper 50s Thursday and Friday morning with sunshine and mid-80s through the end of the week! Mornings look to settle up back in the 60s by the weekend and next week as afternoon heat drives back into the 90s as we put the finishing touches on September.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 74. Light, patchy fog. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for rain and storms. High: 98. Wind: S 5-10 mph, gusts to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

