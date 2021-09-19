Tropical Storm Peter & soon-to-be Rose form in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 10 am CDT Sunday, the National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories and forecasts for Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Depression Seventeen. Both systems are forecast to remain tropical storms before weakening by the end of the week.

TROPICAL STORM PETER

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Minimum Pressure 435 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands 45 mph west-northwest at 17 mph 1007 mb

Tropical-storm-force wind extends 115 miles from the center of Peter. While this storm is not expected to directly reach the chain islands of the Northern Caribbean, 1″ to 3″ of rain is forecast across portions of the Northern Leeward Islands, including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, between Sunday and Tuesday. Upper-level wind from the southwest was found to be pushing most of the rain and storms associated with the tropical storm away from the center by about 100 miles.

The 10am CDT forecast for Tropical Storm Peter (KBTX)

No direct impacts to land are expected -- although the remnants of this system could reach Bermuda by the weekend.

Tropical Storm #Peter has formed in the central Atlantic - the 16th named storm of 2021 #hurricane season to date. Only 2 other seasons in satellite era (1966 onwards) have had 16+ named storms by 19 September: 2005, 2020. pic.twitter.com/2PzPKPFcqT — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 19, 2021

TROPICAL DEPRESSION SEVENTEEN

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Location 315 miles west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands 35 mph north-northwest at 14 mph 1007 mb

The 10am CDT forecast for Tropical Depression Seventeen (KBTX)

This tropical depression is expected to become the next named tropical storm of the season -- Rose -- as early as Sunday night or early Monday morning. By Tuesday, environmental conditions are expected to be less favorable for this system allowing for a slow weakening trend is expected.

Tropical Depression 17 has formed in eastern tropical Atlantic. Forecast to become a tropical storm later today. Next name on 2021 Atlantic #hurricane season list is #Rose. Only 2 seasons in satellite era (1966 onwards) have had 17+ named storms by 19 September: 2005, 2020. pic.twitter.com/w1gW8r6rgL — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 19, 2021

