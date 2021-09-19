Tropical Storm Peter & soon-to-be Rose form in the Atlantic
Only two other seasons in the satellite era have had 16+ named storms by the 19th of September
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 10 am CDT Sunday, the National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories and forecasts for Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Depression Seventeen. Both systems are forecast to remain tropical storms before weakening by the end of the week.
TROPICAL STORM PETER
|Location
|Maximum Wind Speed
|Movement
|Minimum Pressure
|435 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands
|45 mph
|west-northwest at 17 mph
|1007 mb
Tropical-storm-force wind extends 115 miles from the center of Peter. While this storm is not expected to directly reach the chain islands of the Northern Caribbean, 1″ to 3″ of rain is forecast across portions of the Northern Leeward Islands, including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, between Sunday and Tuesday. Upper-level wind from the southwest was found to be pushing most of the rain and storms associated with the tropical storm away from the center by about 100 miles.
No direct impacts to land are expected -- although the remnants of this system could reach Bermuda by the weekend.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION SEVENTEEN
|Location
|Maximum Wind Speed
|Movement
|Location
|315 miles west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands
|35 mph
|north-northwest at 14 mph
|1007 mb
This tropical depression is expected to become the next named tropical storm of the season -- Rose -- as early as Sunday night or early Monday morning. By Tuesday, environmental conditions are expected to be less favorable for this system allowing for a slow weakening trend is expected.
