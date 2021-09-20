Advertisement

5 Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week 4

KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their latest rankings following Week 4 of the high school football season, and 5 teams from the Brazos Valley made it. College Station remains ranked #2 in Class 5A Division I. Huntsville dropped to #8 in Class 5A Division II. Franklin remains the top-ranked team in Class 3A Division II. Burton moves into the rankings at #9 in Class 2A Division II, and Calvert stays at #4 in Class 1A Division II.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (3-0) Idle 1

2 Katy (4-0) W: The Woodlands, 21-14 2

3 Southlake Carroll (4-0) W: Arlington Martin, 31-7 3

4 Denton Guyer (4-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 46-35 5

5 Duncanville (2-1) W: DeSoto, 42-21 7

6 Humble Atascocita (3-1) L: Denton Guyer, 46-35 4

7 Katy Tompkins (4-0) W: League City Clear Creek, 57-7 8

8 Rockwall-Heath (3-1) W: McKinney North, 70-35 9

9 Spring Westfield (3-0) Idle 12

10 Galena Park North Shore (3-1) W: Klein Oak, 58-34 13

11 Spring (3-0) Idle 14

12 Rockwall (3-1) L: Dallas Highland Park, 52-31 6

13 Lake Travis (3-1) W: San Marcos, 45-6 10

14 Allen (3-1) W: Tyler Legacy, 49-28 15

15 SA Northside Brennan (4-0) W: SA Northside Warren, 48-21 16

16 Arlington Martin (2-2) L: Southlake Carroll, 31-7 11

17 Euless Trinity (3-1) W: FW Boswell, 55-20 17

18 Cibolo Steele (4-0) W: SA East Central, 49-7 18

19 Cypress Bridgeland (3-0) Idle 19

20 League City Clear Falls (4-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 37-21 21

21 Midland Legacy (2-1) Idle 23

22 Lewisville (3-0) Idle 24

23 Cypress Park (4-0) W: Cy Springs, 62-7 25

24 Austin Vandegrift (4-0) W: Round Rock Stony Point, 56-21 NR

25 Houston King (4-0) W: Huntsville, 49-6 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (3-1) W: Denton, 55-28 1

2 College Station (4-0) W: New Caney Porter, 45-3 2

3 Dallas Highland Park (3-1) W: Rockwall, 52-31 4

4 Manvel (3-1) W: Rosenberg Terry, 41-6 3

5 CC Veterans Memorial (4-0) W: Victoria East, 63-22 5

6 Longview (3-1) W: Bryant (Ark), 24-21 6

7 Colleyville Heritage (2-1) Idle 7

8 Frisco Lone Star (3-1) W: Frisco Independence, 38-21 8

9 Amarillo Tascosa (3-1) W: San Angelo Central, 46-28 9

10 Katy Paetow (4-0) W: Fort Bend Kempner, 65-0 10

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Aledo (4-0) W: Burleson, 56-14 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (3-0) W: Houston Northside, 72-0 2

3 Lucas Lovejoy (4-0) W: Denison, 49-7 3

4 Ennis (4-0) W: Greenville, 28-0 6

5 Lubbock-Cooper (3-1) W: Lubbock Monterey, 28-21 8

6 Boerne Champion (4-0) W: Laredo United, 42-14 10

7 Dallas South Oak Cliff (2-1) W: Dallas Hillcrest, 63-7 NR

8 Huntsville (2-1) L: Houston King, 49-6 4

9 WF Rider (4-0) W: Odessa, 47-43 NR

10 Nederland (3-0) Idle NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Argyle (4-0) W: Waco La Vega, 17-14 1

2 CC Calallen (3-0) Idle 2

3 Austin LBJ (4-0) W: Liberty Hill, 41-34 3

4 Tyler Chapel Hill (4-0) W: Center, 59-21 5

5 Stephenville (4-0) W: Abilene Wylie, 37-7 6

6 El Campo (3-1) W: Wharton, 70-21 8

7 Waco La Vega (2-2) L: Argyle, 17-14 7

8 Paris (2-1) Idle 9

9 Springtown (4-0) W: Godley, 52-20 10

10 CC Miller (3-1) W: Brownsville Hanna, 62-28 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Carthage (2-0) Idle 1

2 Gilmer (4-0) W: Lindale, 49-35 2

3 Celina (3-1) W: Omaha Pewitt, 42-6 3

4 West Orange-Stark (2-1) W: Newton, 40-26 4

5 China Spring (4-0) W: Lampasas, 47-7 5

6 Bellville (4-0) W: Rockdale, 67-7 6

7 Van (4-0) W: Pittsburg, 49-12 9

8 Geronimo Navarro (3-1) W: Cuero, 29-27 NR

9 Cuero (3-1) L: Geronimo Navarro, 29-27 7

10 Wimberley (3-1) W: Fredericksburg, 30-16 8

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Tuscola Jim Ned (4-0) W: Cisco, 28-14 1

2 Brock (3-0) W: Iowa Park, 41-6 2

3 Tatum (4-0) W: Hughes Springs, 56-14 3

4 Hallettsville (3-1) W: Altair Rice Consolidated, 54-3 6

5 Vanderbilt Industrial (3-1) W: Tidehaven, 45-0 7

6 Yoakum (3-1) W: Needville, 41-4 8

7 Mount Vernon (3-0) Idle 9

8 West (4-0) W: Rogers, 35-28 10

9 Columbus (3-1) W: Edna, 40-21 NR

10 Grandview (3-1) L: Glen Rose, 54-24 4

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Franklin (4-0) W: Troy, 65-10 1

2 Gunter (4-0) W: Pilot Point, 59-6 2

3 Childress (3-0) W: Shallowater, 30-28 4

4 Holliday (4-0) W: Bells, 27-14 5

5 Newton (2-1) L: West Orange-Stark, 40-26 3

6 Waskom (3-1) W: Arp, 56-6 6

7 New London West Rusk (4-0) W: San Augustine, 62-7 7

8 Canadian (3-1) W: Perryton, 51-28 8

9 Abernathy (4-0) W: Post, 33-7 9

10 Idalou (4-0) W: Littlefield, 56-13 NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Refugio (4-0) W: Sabinal, 78-0 1

2 Shiner (4-0) W: Poth, 39-10 2

3 Timpson (3-0) W: Price Carlisle, 55-20 3

4 Crawford (4-0) W: Holland, 31-6 4

5 Cisco (3-1) L: Tuscola Jim Ned, 28-14 5

6 New Deal (4-0) W: Bovina, 70-0 7

7 Hawley (4-0) W: Winters, 49-0 8

8 Mason (3-1) L: Wall, 20-14 6

9 Beckville (4-0) W: West Sabine, 48-21 9

10 Forsan (4-0) W: McCamey, 48-27 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Mart (4-0) W: Whitney, 49-13 1

2 Windthorst (4-0) W: Seymour, 60-20 2

3 Muenster (4-0) W: Lubbock Trinity Christian, 35-24 3

4 Albany (3-0) W: Haskell, 62-0 4

5 Wellington (1-2) Idle 5

6 Stratford (3-1) L: Bushland, 21-14 6

7 Falls City (3-1) W: Flatonia, 36-0 8

8 Eldorado (3-0) W: Wink, 72-38 10

9 Burton (3-0) Idle NR

10 Vega (3-1) L: Spearman, 24-6 9

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 May (4-0) W: Evant, 63-6 1

2 Rankin (4-0) W: Leakey, 79-34 2

3 Sterling City (3-1) W: Gail Borden County, 52-0 3

4 Jonesboro (4-0) W: Blum, 45-0 5

5 Water Valley (4-0) W: Westbrook, 55-34 8

6 Abbott (4-0) W: Bellville Faith, 48-0 6

7 Springlake-Earth (3-1) W: O’Donnell, 75-28 7

8 Happy (3-1) W: Kress, 62-12 9

9 Westbrook (2-2) L: Water Valley, 55-34 4

10 Roby (3-0) Idle NR

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Matador Motley County (4-0) W: Crowell, 48-0 1

2 Strawn (4-0) W: Gorman, 60-15 2

3 Richland Springs (2-1) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 70-22 3

4 Calvert (1-0) W: Bryan Allen Academy, 52-32 4

5 Balmorhea (3-1) W: Marfa, 66-16 5

6 Follett (4-0) W: Wildorado, 52-6 6

7 Lamesa Klondike (4-0) W: Meadow, 45-0 7

8 Jayton (4-0) W: Turkey Valley, 53-40 8

9 Anton (3-0) Idle 9

10 Throckmorton (3-0) W: Blackwell, 40-32 NR

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Austin Regents (3-0) Idle 1

2 Houston Kinkaid (4-0) W: Katy St. John XXIII, 56-6 4

3 Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-1) W: Argyle Liberty Chrristian, 45-14 3

4 Grapevine Faith Christian (4-0) W: Nevada Community, 41-7 NR

5 FW Nolan (2-2) W: Midland Christian, 48-28 NR

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Waco Live Oak (4-0) W: McKinney Cornerstone, 94-48 1

2 Austin Veritas (4-0) W: Austin Texas School for the Deaf, 84-58 2

3 Bulverde Bracken Christian (3-0) W: SA Jubilee, 54-6 4

4 Marble Falls Faith (3-0) Idle 5

5 Austin Texas School for the Deaf (2-1) L: Austin Veritas, 84-58 3

