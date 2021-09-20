BCS Chamber of Commerce holds 32nd annual Lobsterfest & Golf Classic fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Chamber of Commerce held its largest fundraiser of the year at the Brazos Center Sunday evening.

The 32nd edition of Lobsterfest & Golf Classic will help the chamber fund all of its programs for the year. President & CEO Glen Brewer says that includes their educational, legislative, and adult and youth leadership programs.

“We spend a lot of the year raising money for other people and doing different events, but this is where we raise money to fund all of our programs,” Brewer said.

Sunday’s steak and lobster dinner also included a live and silent auction. The golf tournament will be played Monday at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.

”We believe that as our business community is strong and healthy, that bleeds over and helps the arts community, our churches, and our schools. They’re all thriving as long as our business community is thriving,” Brewer said. “The chamber, our work helps the business community thrive, and this is raising money for that.”

Brewer says over 500 people came out to Lobsterfest and about 50 teams will compete in the golf tournament. He expects the event to raise between $50,000 and $60,000 for the chamber.

