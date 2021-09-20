Advertisement

BCS Chamber of Commerce holds 32nd annual Lobsterfest & Golf Classic fundraiser

Golf tournament will be played Monday at Pebble Creek Country Club
By Andy Krauss
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Chamber of Commerce held its largest fundraiser of the year at the Brazos Center Sunday evening.

The 32nd edition of Lobsterfest & Golf Classic will help the chamber fund all of its programs for the year. President & CEO Glen Brewer says that includes their educational, legislative, and adult and youth leadership programs.

“We spend a lot of the year raising money for other people and doing different events, but this is where we raise money to fund all of our programs,” Brewer said.

Sunday’s steak and lobster dinner also included a live and silent auction. The golf tournament will be played Monday at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.

”We believe that as our business community is strong and healthy, that bleeds over and helps the arts community, our churches, and our schools. They’re all thriving as long as our business community is thriving,” Brewer said. “The chamber, our work helps the business community thrive, and this is raising money for that.”

Brewer says over 500 people came out to Lobsterfest and about 50 teams will compete in the golf tournament. He expects the event to raise between $50,000 and $60,000 for the chamber.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zeus Tijerina Jr. documented his journey with COVID-19 on social media.
Navasota tattoo shop owner passes away from COVID-19
Nicholas Aguirre-Mendez
Driver arrested on DWI charge after rollover crash in College Station
Brazos County Health District now reporting breakthrough COVID-19 deaths
College Station Police investigating shooting at apartment complex off University Oaks and...
Two shootings in one month at College Station apartment, neighbors concerned for safety
LEFT: 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales. RIGHT: Marie Rodriguez Pomales.
Amber Alert issued for missing converse girl

Latest News

BCS Chamber of Commerce holds 32nd annual Lobsterfest & Golf Classic fundraiser
BCS Chamber of Commerce holds 32nd annual Lobsterfest & Golf Classic fundraiser
Francisco Roman surveys the damage done to his daughter's car after he says someone vandalized...
College Station neighborhood wants increased police patrol after summer of car burglaries
According to arrest reports released over the weekend, the gunman may have been defending...
Women charged with burglary following shooting at local apartment complex
Women charged with burglary following shooting at local apartment complex
Women charged with burglary following shooting at local apartment complex