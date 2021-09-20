Brazos County Health Authority gives COVID update at Intergovernmental Committee meeting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every month Brazos Valley elected officials get together to receive updates on trending topics in the area.

“It’s great to get that information and to make more effective decisions,” said Steve Aldrich, County Commissioner. “Anybody can listen in on the meetings, they’re open meetings.”

During Monday’s meeting, Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan and Assistant to the College Station City Manager, Brian Pisacacek gave local, state, and national COVID updates.

Despite the Brazos County Health District reporting a new record high of active cases at 1,980, Sullivan says he’s hopeful we are reaching our peak in the latest surge.

“Both hospitals have gone into surge modes in the past several wells,” said Sullivan. “I’m cautiously optimistic, hopeful, prayerful, all the above that we are peaked there and that we will only see stability of what we have there moving forward.”

Sullivan says between St. Joseph Health and Baylor Scott & White, 135 patients remain in the hospital with COVID.

“Our biggest limitation, as has been everywhere that you’ve read, is staffing, and that has been a real challenge. We’ve had several nurses who have traveled from Florida and other places who have come to help out here locally which is the only way we’ve been able to get by,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says vaccination rates, locally and nationally aren’t where they need to be. When looking at other countries with high rates, Sullivan says efficacity shows.

“When we compare their numbers to ours, they have a significantly reduced number of individuals who have been hospitalized per case,” said Sullivan.

Brazos County is reporting 309 COVID-related deaths. Four of those deaths are breakthrough cases, with the youngest being 85.

“What’s clear is the vaccine is effective and one of the challenges we have is folks trying to do some of these other “preventative” things and then avoiding unequivocally evidence-based and unequivocally effective, and that’s the vaccine,” said Sullivan.

