Bryan police investigate attempted ATM break-in at gas station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police continue searching for the people who tried to break into an ATM early Saturday morning at a convenience store.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 21 at Highway 6 at the Chevron - Tetco business.

Details are limited but police say the suspects walked into the business, attempted to break into the machine but their attempt was unsuccessful.

A spokesman for the police department said the suspects left empty-handed and nobody was injured.

