Suspect wanted for aggravated assault in Spring Loop area located by CSPD

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have located a suspect wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers were in the Spring Loop area looking for 19-year-old Demontreyon Demon Jackson. According to CSPD, they located Jackson hiding in a dumpster in the 800 block of Spring Loop.

Monday morning, officers were acting off a tip and when they tried to contact Jackson he fled in the 1000 block of Spring Loop.

Many officers and a police K9 responded to the area to assist with the perimeter and search.

Jackson has been taken into custody.

UPDATE: Jackson has been located hiding in a dumpster in the 800 block of Spring Loop. Thank you! — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.