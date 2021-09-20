Advertisement

Suspect wanted for aggravated assault in Spring Loop area located by CSPD

Demontreyon Demon Jackson was taken into custody
Demontreyon Demon Jackson, 19
Demontreyon Demon Jackson, 19
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have located a suspect wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers were in the Spring Loop area looking for 19-year-old Demontreyon Demon Jackson. According to CSPD, they located Jackson hiding in a dumpster in the 800 block of Spring Loop.

Monday morning, officers were acting off a tip and when they tried to contact Jackson he fled in the 1000 block of Spring Loop.

Many officers and a police K9 responded to the area to assist with the perimeter and search.

Jackson has been taken into custody.

