Suspect wanted for aggravated assault in Spring Loop area located by CSPD
Demontreyon Demon Jackson was taken into custody
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have located a suspect wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers were in the Spring Loop area looking for 19-year-old Demontreyon Demon Jackson. According to CSPD, they located Jackson hiding in a dumpster in the 800 block of Spring Loop.
Monday morning, officers were acting off a tip and when they tried to contact Jackson he fled in the 1000 block of Spring Loop.
Many officers and a police K9 responded to the area to assist with the perimeter and search.
Jackson has been taken into custody.
