Constantinou Named SEC Punter of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Sophomore Nik Constantinou was named the Southeastern Conference Punter of the Week after an impressive performance in Texas A&M’s 34-0 victory over New Mexico, the league office announced Monday.

The Melbourne, Australia, native punted four times for 182 yards, averaging 45.5 yards per punt in A&M’s blanking of New Mexico. All four of Constantinou’s punts were killed inside the 20-yard line with his long of 61 yards being downed at the 5-yard line. On his next punt, Constantinou forced a fair catch at the Lobo 8-yard line. His third punt went out of bounds at the UNM 13, and his final punt went 53 yards where it was killed at the New Mexico 9-yard line. Constantinou finished the game with three of his four punts landing inside the 10-yard line.

Constantinou and the Aggies return to action and begin SEC play Saturday, Sept. 25 against No. 16 Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. A&M has won each of the last nine meetings with the Razorbacks and have not dropped a game as SEC foes. The game is set to kick at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Southeastern Conference Players of the Week – Sept. 20

OFFENSIVE

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

DEFENSIVE

Will Anderson, LB, Alabama

Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nik Constantinou, P, Texas A&M

DEFENSIVE LINE

BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU

OFFENSIVE LINE

Jeremy James, OL, Ole Miss

FRESHMAN

KJ Jefferson, QB, Arkansas