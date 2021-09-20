Kick Time Announced for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The kickoff time for the Texas A&M football game against Mississippi State on Oct. 2 at Kyle Field will be decided following the games on Saturday Sept. 25, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies are slated to kick off at either 5 p.m. on ESPN or 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Aggies (3-0) are currently ranked No. 5 by the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 7 by the Associated Press and are scheduled to take on No. 16 Arkansas Saturday, Sept. 25 at AT&T Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. Mississippi State (2-1) hosts LSU Saturday in Starkville at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Full SEC Schedule – Saturday, Oct. 2

Tennessee at Missouri 12:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Arkansas at Georgia 12:00 ET ESPN

Ole Miss at Alabama 3:30 ET CBS

Troy at South Carolina 3:30 ET SEC NETWORK

Florida at Kentucky * 6:00 ET* ESPN* OR 7:00 ET* SEC Network*

Mississippi State at Texas A&M* 6:00 ET* ESPN* OR 7:00 ET* SEC Network*

UConn at Vanderbilt 7:30 ET ESPNU

Auburn at LSU 9:00 ET ESPN

*Game Time and Network will be decided after games of September 25