Advertisement

Kick Time Announced for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State
Texas A&M vs Mississippi State(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The kickoff time for the Texas A&M football game against Mississippi State on Oct. 2 at Kyle Field will be decided following the games on Saturday Sept. 25, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies are slated to kick off at either 5 p.m. on ESPN or 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Aggies (3-0) are currently ranked No. 5 by the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 7 by the Associated Press and are scheduled to take on No. 16 Arkansas Saturday, Sept. 25 at AT&T Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. Mississippi State (2-1) hosts LSU Saturday in Starkville at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Full SEC Schedule – Saturday, Oct. 2

Tennessee at Missouri   12:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Arkansas at Georgia 12:00 ET ESPN

Ole Miss at Alabama 3:30 ET CBS

Troy at South Carolina 3:30 ET SEC NETWORK

Florida at Kentucky * 6:00 ET* ESPN* OR 7:00 ET* SEC Network*

Mississippi State at Texas A&M* 6:00 ET* ESPN* OR 7:00 ET* SEC Network*

UConn at Vanderbilt 7:30 ET ESPNU

Auburn at LSU 9:00 ET ESPN

*Game Time and Network will be decided after games of September 25

Most Read

According to arrest reports released over the weekend, the gunman may have been defending...
Women charged with burglary following shooting at local apartment complex
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Nicholas Aguirre-Mendez
Driver arrested on DWI charge after rollover crash in College Station
Aerial footage from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, shows migrants camped under the bridge in Del...
US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas
A parachute and other items remain outside an Ole Donut where one pilot landed after ejecting...
Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots

Latest News

Texas A&M Football
Constantinou Named SEC Punter of the Week
Lexington Eagles football
Lexington outlast Marlin tonight
Aggies Edged Out by No. 9 Pepperdine, 1-0
Aggies Edged Out by No. 9 Pepperdine, 1-0
NFL Aggies: Week 2