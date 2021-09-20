NFL Aggies: Week 2

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week 2 of the NFL, highlighted by Mike Evans’ 2 touchdowns and Randy Bullock’s game-winning field goal.

Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 5 catches 75 YDS. 2 TDS. 48-25 win over Atlanta

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 27/40 347 YDS. 27 rushing YDS. 33-30 OT win over Seattle

Randy Bullock K (Tennessee) - 4/5 FG. 3/3 XP. Game-winning FG in 33-30 OT win over Seattle

TITANS WIN IT WITH A FG IN OT!! pic.twitter.com/zrNgnJaWLy

(via @NFL) — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 19, 2021

Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 3 catches 65 YDS. 34-33 win over Minnesota

Von Miller LB (Denver) - 2 tackles for loss. 1 sack. 1 QB hit. 23-13 win over Jacksonville

Von Miller with his 3rd sack of the season! pic.twitter.com/tjutNNCRr3 — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) September 19, 2021

Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 3 total tackles. 31-21 win over Houston

THURSDAY:

Ricky Seals-Jones TE (Washington) - 1 TD 19 YDS. 30-29 win over NY Giants

MONDAY:

Kingsley Keke DT (Green Bay) - vs Detroit

Jace Sternberger TE (Green Bay) - vs Detroit

