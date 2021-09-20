Advertisement

NFL Aggies: Week 2

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week 2 of the NFL, highlighted by Mike Evans’ 2 touchdowns and Randy Bullock’s game-winning field goal.

  • Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 5 catches 75 YDS. 2 TDS. 48-25 win over Atlanta
  • Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 27/40 347 YDS. 27 rushing YDS. 33-30 OT win over Seattle
  • Randy Bullock K (Tennessee) - 4/5 FG. 3/3 XP. Game-winning FG in 33-30 OT win over Seattle
  • Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 3 catches 65 YDS. 34-33 win over Minnesota
  • Von Miller LB (Denver) - 2 tackles for loss. 1 sack. 1 QB hit. 23-13 win over Jacksonville
  • Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 3 total tackles. 31-21 win over Houston

THURSDAY:

  • Ricky Seals-Jones TE (Washington) - 1 TD 19 YDS. 30-29 win over NY Giants

MONDAY:

  • Kingsley Keke DT (Green Bay) - vs Detroit
  • Jace Sternberger TE (Green Bay) - vs Detroit

