NFL Aggies: Week 2
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week 2 of the NFL, highlighted by Mike Evans’ 2 touchdowns and Randy Bullock’s game-winning field goal.
- Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 5 catches 75 YDS. 2 TDS. 48-25 win over Atlanta
- Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 27/40 347 YDS. 27 rushing YDS. 33-30 OT win over Seattle
- Randy Bullock K (Tennessee) - 4/5 FG. 3/3 XP. Game-winning FG in 33-30 OT win over Seattle
- Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 3 catches 65 YDS. 34-33 win over Minnesota
- Von Miller LB (Denver) - 2 tackles for loss. 1 sack. 1 QB hit. 23-13 win over Jacksonville
- Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 3 total tackles. 31-21 win over Houston
THURSDAY:
- Ricky Seals-Jones TE (Washington) - 1 TD 19 YDS. 30-29 win over NY Giants
MONDAY:
- Kingsley Keke DT (Green Bay) - vs Detroit
- Jace Sternberger TE (Green Bay) - vs Detroit
