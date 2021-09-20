Paying our dues for COOLER weather!

Ooof. It’s rough out there this morning. We dip down to about 75 at best, then make a run at the triple digit mark the next afternoon or two. A “pro” to this - it’ll be a somewhat dry heat. Heat index only tops out at about 103°. Yay! We won’t be able to rule out a stray shower or storm, especially south and east, but most of us will stay hot and dry for the last two days of summer. Tuesday looks similar, but only up until a certain point in the afternoon.

Now to the good stuff! A “cold” front is on the way late Tuesday -- scheduled to arrive just ahead of the first day of Fall Wednesday (technically rings in at 2:21pm). That north wind shift could kick off a few scattered, quick showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 8pm Tuesday. Not everyone will get in on the wet weather -- rainfall totals will likely be low with localized 1/2″+ pockets here and there (if we can pull these off). Drier and mild air comes in on breeze north-northeast wind helping to bring highs to the mid-60s Wednesday morning followed by mid-80° highs. Want to do better than that? How about lows in the mid-to-upper 50s Thursday and Friday morning with sunshine and mid-80s through the end of the week! Mornings look to settle up back in the 60s by the weekend and next week as afternoon heat drives back into the 90s as we put the finishing touches on September.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for rain and storms. High: 98. Wind: S 5-10 mph, gusts to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clearing and getting cooler. Low: 64. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

