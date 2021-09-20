Advertisement

Sam Houston State University sees high rankings for social mobility for students

Sam Houston State University is being recognized for social mobility.
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University is getting national recognition for being an accessible school for at-risk and first-generation students.

The latest U.S. News and World Report best college rankings lists Sam Houston State as number one in Texas for advancing social mobility and 24 nationally.

The university says around 60 percent of the student population is considered at-risk while more than 70 percent receive financial aid.

Close to 50 percent are considered first-generation college students.

”This is huge for us. This means that we really live out our access mission and we reach out to those students who can have a transformative education experience and really at the end of the day we’re looking forward to helping them cross the stage and get that diploma and enter the workforce,” said Michael T. Stephenson, Ph.D, Sam Houston State University Provost.

Sam Houston State currently has 21,679 students enrolled this semester. That’s down about 242 students from last year.

