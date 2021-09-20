Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Anna Hontz.

By Cliff Wallace
Sep. 20, 2021
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Anna Hontz an EMT with the Temple EMS and a Specialist in the Bell County Army Reserve. As long as her family remembers, Anna has always been dedicated to helping others. She’s a certified EMT that’s currently finishing advanced training with the Army Reserves. In her limited time off, Anna enjoys hiking and traveling the world.

We salute this week’s First Responder, Anna Hontz.

The First Responder Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

