Treat of the Day: BISD students recognized for academic excellence

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD students from multiple high schools have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

The College Board recognized 26 students across the district for their academic excellence.

Three students are College Board National African American Recognition Program Scholars, including Jaden Scott from Bryan High School and Reagan Hines and Tristan Blanford from Bryan Collegiate High School.

23 students are College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholars including Ana Martinez, Gabriel Gomez, Macario De Leon, Mia Garza and Tori Chambers from Bryan High School, and Aiyanna Garcia, Alan Rios, Amaya Cordova, Ashley Wall, Astrid Lopez, Christian Navarro, Christopher Alcala, Denisse Soto, Jorge Gomez Hernandez, Jorge Rodriguez, Jose Rojas Trejo, Josue Roman, Karla Calderon, Lezli Pena, Miguel Garcia, Rubi Rodriguez Rangel, Sinjin Perez and Zaid Torres Salinas from Bryan Collegiate High School.

Students eligible for this recognition have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams.

