Advertisement

Treat of the Day: BISD students recognized for academic excellence

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD students from multiple high schools have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

The College Board recognized 26 students across the district for their academic excellence.

Three students are College Board National African American Recognition Program Scholars, including Jaden Scott from Bryan High School and Reagan Hines and Tristan Blanford from Bryan Collegiate High School.

23 students are College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholars including Ana Martinez, Gabriel Gomez, Macario De Leon, Mia Garza and Tori Chambers from Bryan High School, and Aiyanna Garcia, Alan Rios, Amaya Cordova, Ashley Wall, Astrid Lopez, Christian Navarro, Christopher Alcala, Denisse Soto, Jorge Gomez Hernandez, Jorge Rodriguez, Jose Rojas Trejo, Josue Roman, Karla Calderon, Lezli Pena, Miguel Garcia, Rubi Rodriguez Rangel, Sinjin Perez and Zaid Torres Salinas from Bryan Collegiate High School.

Students eligible for this recognition have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to arrest reports released over the weekend, the gunman may have been defending...
Women charged with burglary following shooting at local apartment complex
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Demontreyon Demon Jackson, 19
Suspect wanted for aggravated assault in Spring Loop area located by CSPD
Nicholas Aguirre-Mendez
Driver arrested on DWI charge after rollover crash in College Station
Francisco Roman surveys the damage done to his daughter's car after he says someone vandalized...
College Station neighborhood wants increased police patrol after summer of car burglaries

Latest News

Treat of the Day: BISD students recognized for academic excellence
Treat of the Day: BISD students recognized for academic excellence
Treat of the Day: Shiro resident celebrates 104th birthday
Treat of the Day: Shiro resident celebrates 104th birthday
Treat of the Day: Shiro resident celebrates 104th birthday
Treat of the Day: Shiro resident celebrates 104th birthday
Treat of the Day: Local Air Force member surprises little sister with homecoming
Treat of the Day: Local Air Force member surprises little sister with homecoming